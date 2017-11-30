Ceremony to celebrate Illinois statehood to be held in Murphysboro, IL

There will be a flag-raising ceremony celebrating the bicentennial of the Statehood of Illinois on Monday, December 4 at noon outside the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Courthouse is located at 1001 Walnut Street, Murphysboro, Illinois.

The ceremony is put on by the Jackson County Board and Chairman of the board, John S. Rendleman, will speak at the event.

County Board member Andrew Erbes will be the Master of Ceremonies.

The Murphysboro High School choir will join in the ceremony with a song.

