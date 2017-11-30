1 killed, others hurt in Lyon Co., KY crash

One person was killed in an overnight crash in Lyon County, Kentucky.

It happened around midnight on Thursday, Nov. 30 in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 39 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, both eastbound lanes were closed for more than two hours as officers worked the scene.

Investigators said the crash involved just one vehicle.

No word yet on how many people were hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.