Investigators: wet weather likely contributed to crash on I-55 near Scott City, MO

Investigators believe the weather played a role in the crash that has traffic on I-55 slowed near Scott City.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 at mile marker 89.

According to a firefighter with the Scott City Fire Department, the driver was coming from the ramp to I-55. The truck hit a guard rail and flipped.

No one got hurt.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 7:40 a.m.

