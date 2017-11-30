This week in country music: 1971 Merle Haggard

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our jukebox of memories and on the country music scene from the early 1970's.

It was 1971 to be exact, It was on this date 46-years-ago Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Jody Miller at number five with Baby, I'm Yours. It was a remake of a 1965 pop hit by Barbara Lewis.

Johnny Paycheck was holding down the number four spot with She's All I Got. The song was written by Gary U.S. Bonds and Hank Williams Jr. It became one of Paycheck's most popular records.

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty teamed up on the number three hit: Lead Me On became the second number one country single for the two singers as a duo.

Charley Pride was in the number two position with the biggest hit of his career and one of the biggest country singles of all time: Kiss an Angel Good Morning was also a big crossover hit, spending four months on the Hot 100. This led to Pride being named the CMA Entertainer of the year in 1972.

And in the top spot was Merle Haggard with Daddy Frank (The Guitar Man).

The song is about a family band led by Daddy Frank who was blind but played the guitar and the french harp and Mama who was deaf but read lips and helped the family sing.

The song was Haggard's tenth number one single.

It spent two weeks at the top of the country chart around Thanksgiving in 1971.

