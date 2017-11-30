First Alert: good chance of rain in the forecast

Light sprinkles overnight across the Heartland won't help our drought conditions, but there is a good chance of rainfall in the forecast.

Once the rain moves out, Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows will dip into the 30s overnight.

You can expect a seasonable nice weekend for December with partly cloudy or sunny conditions with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A big cold front moves in by the middle of next week, and brings the chance for moderate rainfall and maybe a thundershower or two.

That front also means a pretty cold, but mainly dry, pattern for the second half of next week.

