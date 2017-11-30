First Alert: cool night, seasonable nice weekend ahead

Grant Dade said temperatures once again are running a few degrees above normal.

This evening we will see temperatures drop off after sunset.

By morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday looks to be sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle the to upper 50s.

You can expect a seasonable nice weekend for December with partly cloudy or sunny conditions with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A big cold front moves in by the middle of next week and brings the chance for moderate rainfall and maybe a thundershower or two.

That front also means a pretty cold, but mainly dry pattern for the second half of next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.