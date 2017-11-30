I-69 SB ramp, I-24 interchange open after crash in Lyon County, KY

The United States Postal Service has dedicated the Alzheimer's Semipostal Fundraising Stamp.
The southbound I-69 ramp to I-24 eastbound at the I-24/I69 Exit 43 Interchange in Lyon County has reopened to traffic. The eastbound I-24 ramp to northbound I-69 remains blocked and is expected to be blocked for some time.
The state of Illinois will celebrate its 200th birthday on Monday, December 4, and the city of Carbondale plans to celebrate.
A wanted fugitive is behind bars in McCracken County, Kentucky after a tip that the man was in Paducah.
After a story aired on KFVS about a nonprofit that worked to combat human trafficking in southeast Missouri, the state's Attorney General announced that the state's Human Trafficking Task Force will now help nonprofits that are struggling to find money to continue their operations.
Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
Two women have accused Simmons of forcing them to have sex with him.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.
The mall’s parent company says the family was asked to leave because the teenager’s clothing didn’t adhere to the code of conduct.
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.
