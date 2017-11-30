All ramps on I-24 interchange open after crash in Lyon County, KY

All ramps at the I-24/I-69 Interchange in Lyon County, Kentucky are open after a crash on Thursday morning, November 30.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an environmental crew plans to be back in the area during daylight hours on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday of the following week, weather permitting.

According to KYTC, the crash was in the I-24/I-69 exit 43 interchanges near Eddyville.

An environmental crew worked the crash site with a material with will neutralize the battery acid that was spilled by the crash.

According to the transportation cabinet, the environmental clean-up crew spread soda ash and other neutralizing materials on the site. Removing the commercial dumpsters used for collecting the batteries was more problematic than expected.

Traps were dug in nearby drainage ditches to prevent the battery acid from getting into Lake Barkley.

It did not affect the main line of I-24.

The truck was hauling batteries that will have to be off-loaded or recovered before the truck can be moved.

