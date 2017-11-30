5 things to know Nov. 30

Good morning! It's Thursday, November 30, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Showers are lingering in the eastern part of our viewing area this morning. The light rain isn't enough to impact our current drought conditions. It will be dry again this weekend. Brian Alworth said it will also be a seasonable nice weekend for December with partly cloudy or sunny conditions with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A big cold front moves in by the middle of next week, so get ready to bundle up!

Making Headlines

Police search for 'suspicious men' after burglaries on SEMO campus: There have been reports of stolen items from unlocked rooms at Towers North and West, according to the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University. Two men were spotted trying to enter residence halls.

14 people arrested or cited after months-long drug investigation in Paducah, KY: The warrants are the result of numerous complaints about illegal activity in the area of the 700 block of Oscar Cross Boulevard. Those complaints prompted the investigation which included surveillance dating back to March.

Student Santa organization looks for Heartland families to help this Christmas: Organizers for the 12th annual Student Santa event are looking to provide more children and families with toys and food for Christmas this year.

Lauer becomes biggest name toppled by misconduct allegations: Matt Lauer's firing as host of NBC's "Today" makes him the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O'Reilly and Roger Ailes lost their lofty positions at Fox News Channel.

FDA warns pet owners about bone treats: The announcement says they have received 68 reports of illnesses caused by bone treats, including 15 deaths. These problems are mainly focused on choking hazards for dogs after they splinter. However, the statement also says problems have included internal bleeding, diarrhea, and oral cuts.

