Inclusive education brings together students of all abilities

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is preparing to welcome home National Guard soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They have been providing security, escort relief convoys, and conducting law-enforcement patrols on the island.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has officially moved the location of fire station 4.
A southwest Missouri man purchased a GMC SUV using a unique type of currency at an auto dealership in Jackson, Missouri on Dec 1.
We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
The first flight from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport took off on Friday, Dec. 1.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
The Frenship High School building has been given the all clear. Students may return at the direction of campus administrators to collect their belongings. Students can now dismiss under normal procedures as well.
