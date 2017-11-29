Vienna H.S. gets $5K greenhouse grant

Lowes has given the Vienna, Illinois High School a $5,000 grant for their greenhouse project.

The money will be used to improve the greenhouse structure, a cooling system, hand tools and an automatic watering system.

A horticulture class has also been integrated into the curriculum.

Students are growing cool-season vegetables and herbs and are preparing for bedding plants, hanging baskets, and other vegetables.

The grant was written by Carey and Toni French.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.