KY attorney sentenced nearly 10 years, order to pay more than $1M

A western Kentucky attorney was sentenced on Nov. 29 to nearly 10 years in prison and ordered to pay more than one-million dollars in restitution after defrauding clients of insurance settlements.

James Grant King, 43, was faced federal charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

In all King was sentenced to 116 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,081,338.00 in victim restitution for devising a scheme to defraud numerous clients of insurance settlements totaling at least $550,000 according to United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department.

