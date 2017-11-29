Carbondale, IL awarded fire prevention grant

The mascot of the Carbondale Fire Department is getting a makeover.

The department was recently awarded a fire prevention grant from FM Global, and the $2135 grant will be used to cover the cost of a new Sparky costume.

The fire dog is the Carbondale Fire Department's mascot, used to teach fire prevention education and outreach throughout the community.

The award will be presented to the Fire Department at Fire Station #2 located at 401 N. Glenview Drive on Tuesday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m.

Fire is the leading cause of property damage worldwide. In the last 40 years, FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations worldwide, including a number of Illinois-based organizations.

To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for fire service, visit www.fmglobal.com/fireservice.

