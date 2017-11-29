Officers look for 2 suspicious people after SEMO residence hall burglaries

Investigators are looking for two people they call "suspicious" who were seen trying to enter residence halls at Southeast Missouri State University.

This comes after reports of cash and other items have gone missing from residence halls on campus.

There have been reports of stolen items from unlocked rooms at Towers North and West, according to the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University.

DPS said around $300, two debit cards and four wallets have been reported stolen from the unlocked residence hall rooms.

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 29, there was a report of two suspicious people trying to open hall doors by university police.

An officer saw two people in the hallway of Towers North shaking door knobs. The suspects fled after the officer approached them.

The suspects could not be found after a search.

One suspect is described as an African-American man, 18 to 25-years-old, around 5’8” to 5’10” tall wearing a blue pullover and blue hat.

The other suspect is described as an African-American woman, 18 to 25-years-old, 5’4” to 5’8” tall wearing a light colored jean jacket.

DPS said the investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS University Police at (573) 651-2215.

Southeast Missouri State University reminds students to always keep your residence door locked.

DPS offers these safety tips:

Southeast Missouri State University places a high priority on security in our residence halls, but incidents of theft or damage to personal property sometimes occur.

Always keep your residence hall room door locked, even if you are only planning to be gone a short time. Always lock your room door before going to sleep at night.

Allowing another individual to use your key or key card, holding the door or opening the door for others to gain entrance into the living quarters of a residence hall allows perpetrators of crime-free access to do harm. Doing so is also a misuse of access and may result in disciplinary action.

As a community, each student shares the responsibility to ensure that doors are closed properly.

Doors that are propped open jeopardize the security of all residents. If you find doors propped open, please close them. The University provides locks on room doors and door keys to residents for personal safety and safeguarding of possessions.

If you suspect your room has been broken into, do not enter as the perpetrator may still be inside.

Note the descriptions of any suspicious persons.

Report all suspicious activity to police immediately.

In the event you experience a loss by theft, immediately advise your Hall Director and the Department of Public Safety.

Record the serial numbers and type of all electronic devices in your room.

Items such as laptops and other high-value items should never be left unattended. Secure valuables, including medication, money and other small valuable items in a personal safe or lockbox.

