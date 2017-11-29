1 charged 1 wanted after Southeast residence hall burglaries

A chilly middle of the work week on tap. You may see some sprinkles or a flurry or two after sunset, but it won't impact your drive home.
Police in Cape Girardeau said a man is in custody after a stabbing investigation on December 5.
A new proposed bill could allow concealed and carry holders to bring their firearms into a church without the permission of a pastor.
Toys will be collected all over the Heartland for children in the community for the Toys For Tots program.
Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.'
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
A man who officers say killed basketball star Lorenzen Wright is behind bars.
Police in the City of York are trying to find out who severely abuse and cut the tongue out of an 18-month-old puppy.
A couple in their 70s and their two grown sons in their 40s died when their car and a tractor-trailer collided.
One person is deceased and another is presumed dead after a car plunged into the West End canal along Lakeshore Drive Tuesday. The deceased was an occupant of the car. Presumed dead is a Good Samaritan who tried to rescue them. A third person survived and is hospitalized.
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.
