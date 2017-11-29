Chicago train derailment causes commuter, Amtrak delays

CHICAGO (AP) - Commuter and interstate train travelers in Chicago are expected to experience delays due to the derailment of a Metra train outside the city's Union Station.

No injuries were reported when the third, fourth and fifth cars of an eight-car Metra train derailed late Tuesday on the south side of the station. All of the cars remained upright and the locomotive on the SouthWest Service train stayed on the tracks.

Crews worked through the night and into Wednesday to remove the train and officials say several switches were damaged. The cause of the derailment wasn't immediately known.

Metra says delays of up to 30 minutes are expected for passengers on the BNSF, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines during the evening rush.

Amtrak says its trains will experience delays of 30 to 45 minutes for arrivals and departures.

