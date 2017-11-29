FDA announces danger of "bone treats"

Many of us have a stocking hanging above the fireplace for the family dog to be filled with all sorts of treats and other goodies for our four legged friends. After an announcement from the FDA, you may want to leave out store bought "bone treats" that have been processed and added flavor.

The announcement says they have received 68 reports of illnesses caused by bone treats, including 15 deaths.

These problems are mainly focused on choking hazards for dogs after they splinter. However, the statement also says problems have included internal bleeding, diarrhea, and oral cuts.

Dr. Kay Creese from St. Francis Animal Care in Murphysboro, Illinois confirms these dangers after treating dogs for these cases.

She recommends people give their dogs milk bone treats, or meat and vegetables, in moderation.

Many people buy "bone treats" and similar rawhide treats to give puppies something to chew on while teething. She says you should still stick to milk bones.

"If you've got that puppy that you really just wanna keep busy for a while, give them a big one and they'll chew on that for a long time and they'll do just fine with it," Creese said. "Even if they swallow it, we're talking about a product that is digestible."

Creese said there a number of treats specially designed for teething dogs.

