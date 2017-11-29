Heartland woman hopes to bring awareness of dangerous road

Wheetley says distracted and fast drivers are the main cause. (Source: Dana Hood)

A group in St. Francois County is hoping to bring awareness to a road they say is getting too dangerous to drive.

“There’s going to be more head-on collisions, there’s going to be more fatalities, if something isn’t done with this road," St. Francois County resident Dana Hood said.

Hood never imagined, when she moved to Highway 221 near Henson Drive 12 years ago, she’d see countless crashes.

“It’s very very dangerous just living here," Hood said.

Stono Mountain is a curved downhill grade just outside Doe Run and Corporal Juston Wheetly with The Missouri Highway Patrol said it gets a fair share of wrecks.

“There are an extra amount of crashes that we typically see here, but it’s typically due to other circumstances rather than the roadway itself," Wheetley said.

Wheetley said distracted and fast drivers are the main cause.

“I would agree that most of the accidents are caused that way. Not all of them are caused that way," Hood said.

Hood and some of her friends started a Facebook group called "Stono Mountain Wrecks."

Currently, it has over sixteen hundred members with people posting pictures of their own crashes.

“We’re hoping that with all of our voices together that something can be done," Hood said.

She’d like to see the road straightened and the speed limit of forty miles per hour lowered.

“MoDOT has done a great job of trying to alert motorists,” Wheetley said.

Including rumble strips, new signs, and in the spring they plan to texturize the roadway.

“Each and every accident is horrific. I have things that stick in my head. They’re never going to go away," Hood said.

Hood hopes the awareness of the Facebook group will remind people to keep their eyes on the road, so she doesn't have to see one more crash.

“At least I know I tried," Hood said.

If you have a trouble road in your area and want to know if its prone to accidents, The Missouri Highway Patrol has an interactive map on their website – where you can see the roads around you.

