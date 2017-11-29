Oil and chip scam in Union Co., IL

The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning of an "oil and chip" potential scam.

Investigators said someone is saying they are with MId State Contractors working for the Union County Highway Department.

They are offering to oil and chip driveways from a leftover job.

The suspect is reported to be driving a red truck with a Mid State Contractors magnetic sign.

The highway department does not do outside contracting work.

If you come into contact with this person, call the sheriff's office.

