IL governor discusses sexual misconduct in the workplace

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner attended the Rend Lake College Education and Workforce Development luncheon with Consul General Naoki Ito of Japan on Wednesday, November 29.

When asked about sexual harassment in the workplace, Rauner pointed to the recent bills he signed.

Rauner said Senate Bill 402 and House Bill 137 represent a small step to zero tolerance of sexual harassment.

The Rauner Administration has an office of the Executive General where anyone can bring their concerns confidentially and get them addressed.

Rauner pointed out there is a problem in the General Assembly, "It's been long overdue that finally the General Assembly has got a legislative inspector general. They left that place empty for three years and that was wrong...and as result, there was harassment allegations that went uninvestigated and unprocessed. That's unfair to the victims or the potential victims."

In the State of Illinois, there are annual sex harassment trainings and a hotline for victims to reach out.

Rauner said this is only a step in the right direction.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.