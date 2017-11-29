Dangerous virus could be serious for children

As the peak of cold and flu season approaches, medical experts are urging parents to be on the lookout for another viral infection, Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV.

RVS is a virus that spreads easily through coughing, sneezing and touching anything that has germs on it.

Registered Nurse, Nina Marshall says adults can get RSV. But for children, it can be serious.

"Especially in infants and children that have chronic lung problems, heart problems or also premature infants," said Marshall.

Marshall said RSV symptoms are a lot like cold symptoms and you should call your child's doctor if it's keeping them from day to day activities.

The best way to prevent it is to keep things clean and avoid contact with people who are sick.

