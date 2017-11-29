Missing mail investigation underway in Johnson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing mail investigation underway in Johnson County, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
VIENNA, IL (KFVS) -

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to check their mailboxes.

Someone is taking mail from mailboxes in Goreville and Lake of Egypt.

According to the sheriff's office, other areas might soon be targeted.

