One person injured after domestic disturbance in Colp, IL

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic disturbance that happened the morning of Wednesday, November 29.

At 9:55 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a residence on Garfield Street reporting a domestic disturbance that possibly involved a weapon.

Not too long after, they received another call about possible shots fired at the same address as the domestic disturbance.

After an investigation, officers revealed that no one was injured by the gunshots.

Carterville Ambulance was called to the scene to examine a person who was injured in a physical confrontation. That person refused to be treated by medical personnel.

One person was arrested and charged with unlawful use of weapons and violation of an order of protection. Two other people were arrested and charged with battery.

No names will be released until after the first court appearance.

