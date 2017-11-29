Jackson Missouri's 2017 Christmas parade

The Jackson Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 2 at 5:00 p.m.

The parade will start at Capaha Bank on at Main and Farmington Streets.

The 2017 parade's theme is Christmas at the movies.

There will be carolers walking up and down the parade route before and during the parade.

You can also hear Christmas stories and drink hot chocolate at the Cape Girardeau County History Center.

