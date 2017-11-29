Man accused of delivery driver armed robberies in Carbondale, IL

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been arrested after a string of armed robberies.

According to Carbondale police, Bobby L. Barnes, 20, was taken into custody on Nov. 27. The was charged with three counts of armed robbery.

In April, police received three reports of delivery drivers being robbed. Investigators identified Barnes during the investigation.

“The investigative leads developed by our patrol officers, combined with the tenacity of our detectives culminated in the arrest of Barnes,” said Police Chief Jeff Grubbs. “I commend them for their hard work in bringing this subject to justice.”

Barnes was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation continues.

