Williamson Co., IL sheriff warns of scam

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning residents about a scam operation.

Vick said businesses are getting calls from a person claiming to represent the sheriff’s office. The caller said they are raising money for coats for children in need.

The sheriff’s office is not raising money for coats.

The Carbondale Police Department, SIUC Department of Public Safety and SIUC Athletics are holding a coat drive for kids, but it is for new coats and doesn’t include cash donations.

