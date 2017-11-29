Union County, IL fugitive believed to be in Cape Girardeau Co.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive.

40-year-old Robert M. Best aka Bobby Best is wanted for failure to appear for his original charge of possession of a stolen firearm and theft.

Best is described as a white male, 6'2" and 180 pounds.

He is believed to be in the rural Cape Girardeau County area.

If you have any information regarding Best's location, please contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.

