Handcuffs ordered for detainees accused of public indecency

Light sprinkles overnight across the Heartland won't help our drought conditions, but there is a good chance of rainfall in the forecast.
Two interstate ramps in Lyon County, Kentucky are blocked after a semi crashed Thursday morning.
Three teams of officers went out on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30 to serve arrest warrants on people suspected of drug trafficking.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to check their mailboxes.
Organizers for the 12th annual Student Santa event are looking to provide more children and families with toys and food for Christmas this year.
