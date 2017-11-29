Beer of Illinois to be announced at bicentennial kickoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The official beer of Illinois will be unveiled at the bicentennial kickoff at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The Chicago Tribune reports the beer is made by Hand of Fate Brewing in Petersburg. It'll be formally announced at the bicentennial kick off on Dec. 3.

Hand of Fate won the honor at the Illinois State Fair this summer. It'll get a significant push statewide during the yearlong lead-up to Illinois' 200th anniversary of statehood next year.

Founder and head brewer Mike Allison says the beer is an Illinois farmhouse ale that's made with a saison yeast strain from Omega Yeast Labs in Chicago. The beer is already on tap at Allison's brewery northwest of Springfield.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.