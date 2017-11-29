3 Missouri state parks to close for deer hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three Missouri state parks will close this winter for managed deer hunts.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Knob Noster State Park will be closed Dec. 9-10. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Knob Noster will only allow hunters who were picked from an electronic drawing. Hunters can camp at the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

The department says Mark Twain State Park's campground and camper cabins will be closed Dec. 8-11. The boat ramps, picnic area and other shelters will be closed Dec. 9-10. Hunting will be banned by the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site.

Current River State Park will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 29 to Jan. 2. The department will only allow hunters with managed hunting permits in the park.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

