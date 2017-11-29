Public meeting to be held on Rend Lake master plan update

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public workshop about the Master Plan update for the Rend Lake Project.

The public open house workshop will provide information on the Master Plan update process. It will give the opportunity to receive input from the public about their issues and concerns regarding the future management of Rend Lake.

The workshop will be held on Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rend Lake Visitor Center located at 11981 Rend City Road in Benton, Illinois.

The plan addresses outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship activities occurring on lands owned by the Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake.

The Master Plan does not address shoreline management, water control or water quality.

According to the Corps, stakeholder input is extremely important to this process update.

The current plan along with comment forms and additional information concerning the updates will be available on the St. Louis District website.

