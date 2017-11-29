Cell Phones for Soldiers drive underway in IL

A lawmaker is sponsoring a used cell phone drive for soldiers.

Illinois State Rep. Jerry Costello is sponsoring the event called “Cell Phones for Soldiers”

The program accepts used, broken and non-working cell phones.

For every donated phone valued at $5, Cell Phones for Soldiers is able to provide two and a half hours of free talk time to deployed servicemen and women, according to Costello.

“Three years ago I sponsored my first annual drive for cell phones hoping to collect 50 phones, we were able to collect 95 phones that year,” Costello said. “Last year, during the second annual drive, we hoped to collect 100 phones that would provide approximately 250 hours of talk time for our armed forces serving abroad with their families back home. The total collected last year was 1,242 phones which provided approximately 3,150 hours of talk time for service men and women overseas.”

Drop off locations include 124 Locust St. in Red Bud, Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

Additional drop-off locations are:

Waterloo City Hall, 100 West 4 th St. in Waterloo

Chester City Hall, 1330 Swanwick St. in Chester

Fairview Heights City Hall, 10025 Bunkum Rd. in Fairview Heights

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.