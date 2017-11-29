Former First Lady Laura Bush set to speak at Southeast

Former U.S. First Lady Laura Bush will speak at Southeast Missouri State University early next year.

"An Evening with Laura Bush" is set for February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

As chair of the Bush Institute’s Women’s Initiative, Mrs. Bush is passionate about access to education, healthcare and economic opportunity for women and girls around the world.

She has been a leading voice for spreading freedom and promoting human rights across the globe.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 1.

For a list of the speakers coming to Southeast, visit here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.