IRS repeats warning: Phishing scams are after your money

One person was killed in an overnight crash in Lyon County, Kentucky.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to check their mailboxes.
A grant from the Delta Regional Authority to is helping to increase adult computer programming training throughout the Delta.
All lanes of the Purchase Parkway along the Parkway between the US 641 Exit 41 Interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange are blocked after a crash.
Grant Dade said temperatures once again are running a few degrees above normal. This evening we will see temperatures drop off after sunset.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
