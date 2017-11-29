WATCH LIVE: Trump returns to Missouri, tries to seal deal on tax plan

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public workshop about the Master Plan update for the Rend Lake Project.
A lawmaker is sponsoring a used cell phone drive for soldiers. Illinois State Rep. Jerry Costello is sponsoring the event called “Cell Phones for Soldiers”
An Illinois man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for bank fraud.
Some graduate students are planning on walking out over a planned tax increase on tuition waivers. The legislation was passed in Nov. 2017.
