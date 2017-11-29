Texas man found with gun at University of Kentucky campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Texas man is accused of bringing a gun to the University of Kentucky campus.

News outlets report the University of Kentucky Police Department arrested Diontre Davis on Monday and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. In an email to the university community, university president Eli Capilouto said Davis was not a UK student.

Davis pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Capilouto said an employee called police, suspecting Davis was carrying a gun when he entered a building home to the university's ROTC programs. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says university police were aware of Davis for months, as he was earlier accused of threatening a student via social media and had an existing warrant for terroristic threatening.

