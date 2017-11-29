Trial starts for KY man accused of threatening prosecutor during court

The dry conditions throughout the Heartland continue, but we are tracking some scattered showers to help the drought
The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public workshop about the Master Plan update for the Rend Lake Project.
A lawmaker is sponsoring a used cell phone drive for soldiers. Illinois State Rep. Jerry Costello is sponsoring the event called “Cell Phones for Soldiers”
An Illinois man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for bank fraud.
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.
Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.
