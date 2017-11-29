Rash of bike thefts prompts bike licensing program in Metropolis, IL

Major League Soccer has announced the finalist cities for two expansion teams, and St. Louis is not on the list.
A Texas man is accused of bringing a gun to the University of Kentucky campus.
Nearly 100 Fort Campbell soldiers are returning home after a 9 month deployment to Europe.
A convicted murderer is going on trial for allegedly threatening the prosecutor during court proceedings.
Kentucky's Republican governor is inviting people to attend the annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting.
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.
