Rash of bike thefts prompts bike licensing program in Metropolis, IL

Several bicycles were stolen this summer in Metropolis and now the head of the police department is doing something he hopes will combat the problem.

Director Harry Masse said his department will start a bicycle licensing program.

Here's how it works: the bike owner will fill out a form and receive a license on the frame of the bike.

If the bike is stolen, the department will already have the information about the bike to fill out a report and enter it as stolen in both the nationwide and statewide crime databases.

Masse said that most of the victims who had their bike stolen over the summer didn't know the make, model, or the serial number of their bikes. He said without that information, it's nearly impossible to prosecute and even return the bike because it turns into a 'your word against theirs' case.

Once the program is up and running, residents can bring their bike to the police department or flag an officer down to register their bike.

