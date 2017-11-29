American Legion Honor Guard to be grand marshal in Mt. Vernon Christmas parade

Saturday, Dec. 2, the community is invited to share in the spirit of Christmas at the annual downtown Mount Vernon, Illinois Christmas parade.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. on 7th Street.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held at the end of the parade on the corner of 13th and Main St.

A Santa story reading, Christmas movie showing, cookie decorating, free hot chocolate, concessions, and more will take place after the parade.

In conjunction with this year’s theme, “No Place Like Home for Christmas, Honoring Our Military”, the grand marshals for this year’s parade will be the American Legion Post 141 Honor Guard.

They will honor veterans who have passed by performing the flag folding ceremony, playing taps and firing a three-round volley salute at funerals.

They also participate in parades and other community events, such as the Run for the Wall, and Memorial and Veteran’s Day ceremonies.

For more information about the downtown Christmas parade, please contact the Downtown Mt. Vernon Development Corporation at (618) 242-6866 or Melynda Breeze at (618) 242-2800.

