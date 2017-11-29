First alert: dry conditions persist, tracking small chance of rain

While it won't be as breezy on Wednesday, conditions are still very dry so burning anything outside is not advised.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says it will be cloudy in our northern counties, but rain chances won't move in until after sunset and into Thursday morning.

Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered light showers expected Thursday before dry weather takes over again Friday through the weekend. The best chances for heavier rain will be early next week.

Much colder weather is also expected to move in by the middle of next week.

