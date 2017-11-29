Cape Girardeau police crack down on Fake IDs

Police in Cape Girardeau have issued a warning to those who aren't legally old enough to drink alcohol: don't try to fool us.

In order to enter a bar in Cape Girardeau, you have to provide proof that you are 21 or older.

Sergeant Rick Schmidt said the cards are designed to look real with the card holder's photo.

If you get caught with a fake ID, you could be charged with forgery and lose your license. The charges will stay on your record for the rest of your life.

