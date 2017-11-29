5 things to know Nov. 29

Good morning! It's Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Wednesday looks to be another nice day. It will be less windy. The fire danger is lower today, but the air and ground are still very dry. Those living in northern parts of the Heartland will see more clouds. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Laura Wibbenmeyer is expecting some light rain tomorrow in some areas, but it won't be enough to impact the current drought conditions. The weekend looks nice with highs in the 60s.

Making Headlines

Burn bans in place: Dry conditions in the Heartland have prompted several cities and counties to issue burn bans.

Man arrested in Tampa, FL serial killings: Police arrested a man late Tuesday and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that have terrorized a neighborhood of Tampa.

Possible child abductor caught on surveillance video: Investigators in Onslow County, NC are asking for help identifying a woman who may have abducted a 3-year-old girl. An Amber Alert has been issued for the toddler.

Rand Paul speaks about attack: Senator Rand Paul revealed his attacker spoke to him after blindsiding him and breaking his ribs. Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, faces assault charges for the assault outside the Senator's Bowling Green home on November 3.

