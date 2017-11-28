Deployment send-off at Scott Air Force Base December 2

A special deployment send-off ceremony for service members of the 932nd Airlift Wing Airmen will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The ceremony is in honor of more than 100 men and women set to deploy to various locations.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and concludes at noon.

The event will include music from the Belleville-West marching band and remarks from Col. Raymond Smith Jr., 932nd Airlift Wing commander and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12).

Santa will also be handing out toys and taking photos with the children of members being deployed.

