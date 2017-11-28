Johnston City Police Chief works to build park for city

Investigators in Marion, Illinois are investigating after reported gunshots were heard on Nov. 26. According to Det. Maria Dwyer, it happened in the 300 block of S. Second Street.
A HUD spokesperson is clarifying a letter that was sent to people in Cairo, Illinois that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes immediately.
Dry conditions in the Heartland have prompted several cities and counties to issue burn bans.
Johnston City Police Chief William Stark recently got permission from the city council to solicit funds outside the city to make build a park for the community. He is looking to the communities and business support in raising funds for the project.
A special deployment send-off ceremony for service members of the 932nd Airlift Wing Airmen will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.
