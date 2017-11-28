Johnston City Police Chief works to build park for city

Johnston City Police Chief William Stark recently got permission from the city council to solicit funds outside the city to make build a park for the community.

He is looking to the communities and business support in raising funds for the project.

“Unfortunately, a lot of police work is reactive - whenever someone calls up and there is a crime, whenever there is something going on - we just react and we go,” said Chief Stark. “So kids walking the street with nothing to do, what can we do about that? Well, this might be one of those first steps to get them off the streets and get them doing something constructive”.

Chief Stark is currently working with a play equipment company to come up with designs and pricing for a basketball area, play equipment for children and a skate park area.

The company estimates this project to be around $50,000 to $60,000.

The Police Chief is hoping that they will be able to add a lot more equipment in the future.

The area would be located at the scout cabin next to the middle school.

This area is in the center of town where kids and parents could walk to and enjoy which makes it an ideal location.

Chief Stark spoke about how he is trying to be proactive and give kids something to do to help them stay out of trouble.

