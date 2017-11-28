Murray St. gets win over Harris-Stowe 85-56

The Murray State Racers men's basketball team beat Harris-Stowe at the CFSB Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The Murray State Racers men's basketball team beat Harris-Stowe at the CFSB Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The SEMO Redhawks men’s basketball team beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 28. SEMO guard Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 27 points.
The SEMO Redhawks men’s basketball team beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 28. SEMO guard Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 27 points.
Former Baylor Football player Josh Gordon told Sports Illustrated that he sold drugs during his time at the university.
Former Baylor Football player Josh Gordon told Sports Illustrated that he sold drugs during his time at the university.
Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale.
Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale.