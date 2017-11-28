Redhawks beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59

The SEMO Redhawks men’s basketball team beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Show Me Center.

SEMO guard Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 27 points.

The Redhawks next play North Carolina Central in Durham, North Carolina on Dec. 2.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.