Redhawks beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59

Redhawks beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The SEMO Redhawks men’s basketball team beat Hannibal-LaGrange 83-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Show Me Center.

SEMO guard Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 27 points.

The Redhawks next play North Carolina Central in Durham, North Carolina on Dec. 2. 

