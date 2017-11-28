Man charged with murder in 2004 Stoddard Co., MO stabbing

A Bloomfield, Missouri man was arrested on a murder warrant for a stabbing in 2004.

Justen Lee Patterson, 35, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. No bond has been set at this time.

According to court documents, on September 4, 2004, the Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the stabbing death of 18-year-old Vernon E. Lispey.

The stabbing happened on West Bowman Street in Bernie, Mo.

Court documents state witnesses at the scene said they heard a scream and when they went to investigate, they saw a shadow enter Justen's bedroom. According to the witness, they heard Vernon screaming and noticed that he was bleeding.

The witness reportedly stated after they saw the shadow enter Justen's room, they checked the room and the door was locked. No one allegedly entered or left the room until police arrived and talked Justen into coming out.

Justen Patterson allegedly confessed in an interview to the stabbing Vernon. He was 21 years old at the time.

In a letter to the director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said he refiled the charges after Patterson was determined to no longer be incompetent to stand trial and was going to be discharged from a mental health center.

