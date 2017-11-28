Housing Authority in Mt. Vernon to receive $10K HUD funds

It was announced on Nov. 28 that Mount Vernon, Illinois Housing Authority would receive $10,086 in HUD funding.

According to a press release, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced the $757,623 federal grant.

The money will help low-income families, seniors and Americans living with disabilities access affordable housing options. The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV).

“Extending access to affordable housing is crucial to helping some of the most vulnerable residents and families across Illinois become financially stable,” Duckworth said. “I’ll keep working to help ensure families in every corner of the state have access to the safe and affordable housing options they need to succeed.”

“This funding will give local housing agencies across Illinois the ability to expand and improve existing supportive services for families, seniors, and people with disabilities, helping them to continue to live as independently as possible in the communities they love and know,” Durbin said. “I will continue to fight for federal investments like this that provide critical assistance to those in need.”

