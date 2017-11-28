Puxico, MO officer buys K-9 for the department

Puxico Police Capt. Michelle Priest has established a K-9 unit at the department.

The officer said she bought the K-9 with her own money and is asking for donations and supplies.

She said all funds will be put into a K-9 fund and the majority of the financial responsibility “will be mine.”

Contact Capt. Priest with any questions at (573) 222-3565.

