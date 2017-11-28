Cape Girardeau's fire station #4 new location

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has officially moved the location of fire station 4.

The new location is at 3011 Lexington Avenue.

An official open house and hose uncoupling at the new station will be on Friday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Tours start at 2:30 p.m. at Fire Station 4 with the ceremony at 3:00 p.m. immediately followed by Fire Station 2 and Annex Open House located at 378 S. Mt. Auburn Road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.